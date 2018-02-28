The four remaining Ontario PC leadership contenders will face off in the last scheduled debate in Ottawa Wednesday, only days before members cast their votes in the race to replace Patrick Brown.

The debate will be held at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa and moderated by HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj. CBCNews.ca will carry the debate live starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The deadline to buy a membership to vote for the party's next leader has come and gone; the party is now verifying membership registrations before voting opens on March 2 and campaigns are busy trying to woo current members to back their candidates.

There's no consensus on who is the frontrunner in this time-constrained leadership race.

According to data posted by Elections Ontario, Caroline Mulroney has raised in excess of $700,000.

Christine Elliott, who has run twice before for the top job, has secured the most endorsements from Ontario PC MPPs.

Former Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford has claimed he's had donations from more than 2,000 grassroots supporters and his Ford Nation coalition has swamped the party with new membership forms.

The last entrant into the race, Tanya Granic Allen, an anti-sex ed campaigner, has strong support from the social-conservative wing of the provincial party.

In a dramatic move, the scandal-plagued Brown dropped out of the race earlier this week — the leadership race that was prompted by his ouster in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. In explaining his decision to leave the race, Brown cited his desire to fight a legal battle against CTV News, the organization that first published the allegations.

The results of the leadership race will be announced on March 10 at a convention in Markham, Ont.