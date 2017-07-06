Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr has received his $10.5-million settlement from the federal government, sources tell CBC News.

The sources said the payment was made Wednesday night.

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday evening that the payment likely quashes legal attempts by a widow and a retired soldier to keep the money from Khadr and his lawyers.

Tabitha Speer and Layne Morris had been attempting to enforce a $134.2-million US judgment awarded against Khadr in a Utah court in 2015. They filed an emergency injunction on June 8 in Ontario Superior Court to block the payment but the government and Khadr's lawyers were never served notice, the Globe reported.

'Oppressive' interrogation'

The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month, according to The Associated Press. A government source told CBC News earlier this week that Ottawa will also apologize for his treatment.

The Toronto-born Khadr, who now lives in an apartment in Edmonton, confessed to killing a U.S. army medic in Afghanistan when he was 15, under interrogation that was later deemed "oppressive."

He had been seeking $20 million in a wrongful imprisonment civil suit against Ottawa.

Khadr was suspected of throwing the grenade that killed Sgt. Christopher Speer in July 2002 and confessed to doing so during later interrogations by military and FBI investigators.

International attention

The Canadian was taken first to prison at the Bagram U.S. military base in Afghanistan and then to the prison at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. naval base in Cuba and ultimately charged with war crimes by a military commission

After pleading not guilty to five war crimes charges, including murder, in 2010, he changed his plea to guilty later that year and was sentenced to eight years plus the time he had already spent in custody.

He returned to Canada two years later to serve the remainder of his sentence and was released in May 2015 pending an appeal of his war crime convictions, in which he argued that his admissions of guilt were made under duress.

Khadr spent 10 years in Guantanamo Bay. His case received international attention, with some advocating that he should be treated as a child soldier, not an adult.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2010 that Canadian intelligence officials obtained evidence from Khadr under "oppressive circumstances," such as sleep deprivation, during interrogations at Guantanamo Bay in 2003, and then shared that evidence with U.S. officials.