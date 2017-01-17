An allegation that Canada's second-highest ranked military commander leaked classified technical information related to the country's shipbuilding program is being investigated by the RCMP, CBC News has confirmed.

Mystery still shrouds the sudden removal of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, but sources say the Mounties became involved after it was determined an investigation of the accusations by military police would constitute a conflict of interest.

As the vice-chief of defence staff, Norman has been responsible for the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, which includes military police.

The RCMP are conducting a full-fledged investigation, the sources told CBC News.

Norman, who was pegged as a possible successor to Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, was relieved of his duties on Monday. The move was characterized as "temporary" by Vance's office, which has refused to answer questions about the circumstances.

The Globe and Mail reported Monday that Norman's removal was related to the possible leak of classified information.

Sources tell CBC News that the classified information involved technical information about the navy's shipbuilding requirements and expectations.

Defence sources, speaking to CBC News on the condition of anonymity, say the allegation predates Norman's appointment as vice-chief last summer and likely extends back to his time as commander of the navy.

None of the sources were able to say how serious the breach might have been, but insisted that neither the media nor a foreign power received the information.

Shipbuilding link

It has been suggested inside National Defence that the alleged leak involved the defence industry, which has been engaged in cutthroat competition over the planned multibillion-dollar frigate replacement program.

While in charge of the navy, Norman was intimately involved over several years in the development of requirements for the new warships.

Bidders were recently asked to submit proposed warship designs to the federal government's go-to shipyard, Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax.

A French navy frigate rests at berth in Halifax in 2013. Canada is in the process of selecting a design contractor for its frigate replacement program. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Before a request for proposals goes out to potential contractors, most of the military's classified annexes are removed.

Defence sources say a leak of data would likely have involved portions of those classified addenda.

During his tenure as navy commander, Norman was also at the forefront of the decision by the former Conservative government to sole-source the lease of a navy replenishment ship from Federal Fleet Services Inc., which runs the Davie Shipyard in Levi, Que.

PM backs decision on suspension

The investigation into the alleged leak has been underway for some time and pre-dates the current Liberal government, according to one well-placed source.

Asked for comment, the RCMP said it "does not generally confirm or deny who or who may not be subject of an investigation."

"This is done to protect the integrity of an investigation, the evidence obtained and the privacy of those involved," Sgt. Julie Gagnon said in an email.

Military police said Monday they have not conducted a probe into Norman's activities, nor were they co-operating with an outside law enforcement agency, which has been the practice in previous national security cases.

Although the RCMP are apparently not bound by law to inform the military that one of their own was under investigation, the Mounties have served notice as courtesy in the past.

Additionally, whenever National Defence — or other federal departments — suspect a leak, an internal review is carried out by the department's security officer. There is no indication whether that took place in this instance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the controversy on Tuesday during his town hall in the Maritimes. He refused to discuss specifics, but said he backed the military's decision to suspend Norman.

On Monday, Norman, who was appointed to the post of vice-chief of defence staff last summer, was suspended but not stripped of his command.

National Defence remains silent

There has been no explanation from National Defence for the unprecedented move.

No military commander in recent memory, at such a senior a level, has been told to relinquish his duties, according to several defence experts.

Officials in the chief of defence staff's office put out a statement characterizing Norman's removal as "temporary" and that his successor at the helm of the navy — Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd — would step in on an interim basis and serve as vice-chief "effective immediately."

Under Defence Department procedures, Norman would have been given a letter detailing the allegations against him and he would have had 48 hours to respond.

The letter was apparently served to him Monday morning, but the internal directive ordering that he hand over his post was signed and dated on Friday.

Removal shocks colleagues

Sources say Norman was not in the office during the latter half of last week. The official explanation was that he was "working on a special project," but it is now believed that the crisis came to a head internally around that time.

His removal caught many at National Defence headquarters by surprise, with several key staff finding out news via media or social media.

Norman has a reputation as a no-nonsense straight-shooter.

He is overseeing an investigation into suicides and harassment at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

And in 2014, he led a crackdown on heavy drinking and partying by sailors during off-duty hours following a spate of embarrassing incidents.