The second-highest ranking officer in the Canadian military has been temporarily relieved of duty.

Senior defence sources say Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who was appointed to the post of vice chief of defence staff last summer, was informed of the decision Monday morning.

A letter circulating among senior commanders of the military says Norman will be replaced on an interim basis by the head of the navy, Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd.

The country's top military commander, Gen. Jonathan Vance, ordered Norman's removal this morning without explanation.

Officials were equally tight-lipped when asked about the reason.

Prior to being appointed to the deputy chief position, Norman made his mark as a plain-talking commander of the navy.