Parents of children affected by Canada's no-fly list were on Parliament Hill today, pushing for a redress system in the next federal budget.

Canada's no-fly list has been estimated to contain the names of as many as 2,000 people considered a threat, though government officials have not confirmed a numbers. Many people, including children, have been been delayed or prevented from boarding flights because their names are similar to those on the list.

Armed with a petition signed by 26 prominent Canadian advocates and supporters, the group has also collected letters from 177 MPs, including 17 cabinet ministers, backing their call for a redress system in the 2018 Federal Budget.

"We've now waited eight years for a solution. Nothing but empty promises," Sulemaan Ahmed, whose son has been on a no-fly list since he was a toddler, told CBC News in an email.

Critics say the system is flawed because it relies on names rather than on unique identifiers such as dates of birth or passport numbers, meaning Canadians who simply share the name of someone considered a threat are wrongly caught up in the system.

As calls mounted for Canada to implement a system to eliminate false positives, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced last fall a redress system modelled on the American system could be in place as early as 2018.

Last June, a redress office called the Passenger Protect Inquiries Office was established to help resolve theproblem.