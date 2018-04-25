Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio resigns, citing family reasons

Nicola Di Iorio, Liberal MP for Saint-Léonard—Saint Michel, announced Wednesday he is leaving political life, citing family reasons.

Di Iorio, who has represented the Montreal-area riding since the last federal election in October 2015, informed reporters of his departure following Wednesday's caucus meeting.

"My loved ones matter to me," he said. "Their well-being is of utmost importance to me, and I've been away three years, and I do have to consider also their needs and their well-being."

Nicola Di Iorio, Liberal MP for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, explains his decision to leave politics 1:26

Di Iorio has not yet set a departure date, but expects to leave by this summer.

Di Iorio won his seat in 2015 with just under 65 per cent of the vote. His riding has been held by the Liberals since it was created.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Di Iorio said he has achieved the goals he set for himself when he decided to enter federal politics three years ago, citing his work to prevent impaired driving and a federal commitment earlier this year to extend the Montreal Metro's Blue line.

Harassment allegations

Last year, Opposition MPs called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "step up" and discipline Di Iorio when he was accused of making a sexist remark about a Conservative MP while attending a House of Commons committee.

Di Iorio later publicly apologized in the House of Commons.