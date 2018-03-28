Documents show Liberals took deep dive on ways to make Netflix pay sales tax
Quebec will require Netflix to collect and turn over a sales tax next year
Newly released documents show that federal officials have taken a close look at ways to have online services like Netflix and Amazon voluntarily agree to remit sales taxes.
Pages of briefing notes provided to Heritage Minister Melanie Joly over the course of 2017 detail how certain governments around the world have required foreign-based streaming services to register with the government in order to collect and pay taxes, rather than imposing new taxes on the services.
The notes, obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act, say countries should make it as simple as possible for companies to register with national tax offices, to collect revenue they are currently missing out on.
Quebec's Liberal government announced in its budget Tuesday that it would do exactly that starting next September to put provincial sales tax on Netflix and any purchases from Amazon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is remaining adamant under questioning today that the Liberals won't increase taxes on those with online service subscriptions.
The costs of Netflix subscriptions have gone up in two of the jurisdictions reviewed in the documents to Joly — Japan and Australia — after the company added sales tax to the cost of its streaming service.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.