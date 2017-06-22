The five candidates running to be the next leader of the federal New Democratic Party are debating one another in Toronto tonight in an event hosted by the United Steelworkers union.

The debate, while not one of the party's official debates, is the only debate between the candidates being held in Toronto and is focusing on the themes of the economy and labour.

The debate is being moderated by two steelworkers, Mark Rowlinson and Fatima Gulaid, who are putting questions to the candidates that have been previously crafted by members of the USW union.

The moderators are also taking audience questions submitted by text message.

CBCnews.ca is carrying the debate live beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

In the middle of the debate there will be a segment allowing the candidates to pose questions to their rivals on the stage and battle it out over the answers.

The venue for the debate is the 500-seat Isabel Bader Theatre on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. Organizers say they expect a full house.

The five candidates participating in the debate are Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Quebec MP Guy Caron, B.C. MP Peter Julian and Ontario NDP MPP Jagmeet Singh.

There are four remaining official debates between the leaders coming up. They will be held in Saskatoon on July 11, Victoria on Aug. 2, Montreal on Aug. 27 and Vancouver on Sept. 10.

NDP party members will pick a new leader in the fall through a preferential, ranked ballot system. Voting will take place online and by mail in rounds held over several weeks.