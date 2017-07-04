NDP MP Roméo Saganash has apologized for plagiarizing parts of a recent op-ed column he wrote about why he, and many other Indigenous peoples, would not be celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary.

Saganash lifted paragraphs, nearly verbatim, from a speech delivered by student Erica Violet Lee at an event called "Reckoning with Canada at 150" at Carleton University in March. Some of her words were later republished under the MP's name in a column titled "150 Years of Cultural Genocide: Today, Like All Days, is an Insult."

Lee first flagged the issue on her Facebook page after she read Saganash's column in the Globe and Mail. "I saw an excerpt from this G&M article quoted on a Facebook status today, and I thought the language sounded too familiar to my work," she wrote. "I'm not sure what to do about this."

APTN reported Tuesday that Saganash, a Cree from northern Quebec, then reached out to Lee after her post circulated on social media, sending her a message promising to speak with his assistant — who he said wrote the first draft of the piece — and make adjustments.

2nd instance

A further analysis of the op-ed by CBC News revealed at least one other passage was apparently lifted, this time from a different source. One paragraph was copied from a piece first published in February 2013 by Eric Ritskes, a student at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, on the now-defunct website the New Left Project.

"Settler colonialism demands Indigenous erasure for the purpose of claiming Indigenous land, it is the symbolic and real replacement of Indigenous peoples with settlers who attempt to claim belonging," Ritskes wrote. Saganash used the exact same sentence in his piece, though with corrected punctuation.

At noon ET Tuesday, the op-ed was still on the Globe's website without a correction or clarification notice.

"In drafting my letter on my thoughts on Canada 150, a mistake was made by which ideas that were expressed by someone else were not given proper credit. I take full responsibility for this omission and have taken steps to correct this," Saganash said in a statement to CBC News.

"An important lesson should be taken from this. We should all make every effort to ensure that we give full credit for ideas. For too long, Indigenous people have had been without a voice and therefore I apologize for not giving Erica Violet Lee the credit she is due."

CBC News has asked for further comment about the other example of apparent plagiarism, and will update this story accordingly.

Excerpt from Saganash's piece:

"What does it mean to be safe and free in the context of a colonial state when it is celebrating its sesquicentennial? The front lines of Indigenous struggle are everywhere, now: from the prairies, boreal forests and rivers to city streets, in classrooms and in the buildings of Parliament. In a world where our very existence is criminalized and our presence is defiance, Indigenous people are forced every day to live in a world built by their colonizers."

Excerpt from Lee's speech:

"What does it mean to be safe and free in the context of a colonial state? The frontlines of Indigenous struggle are everywhere, now: from the prairies and rivers to city streets, and in classrooms. In a world where our movement is criminalized and our presence is resistance, Indigenous curiosity is radical vulnerability, memory, and futurism. Travelling toward an Indigenous feminist conception of freedom, we reclaim our homes in the world."