With just little more than a week before voting begins, the four people vying to take the helm of the federal NDP will square off this afternoon for the campaign's final official debate.

Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh and Quebec MP Guy Caron will be in Vancouver for the event, while Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, who is expecting twins and can't travel, will take part via video conference.

The eighth debate will take place at the York Theatre, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

While it's the last official debate, the four candidates will get together next weekend for a showcase at the party's caucus retreat in Hamilton. They'll be given 22 minutes to convince the audience why they should take the reins from Tom Mulcair, who lost a vote on his leadership during the party's April 2016 convention in April.

NDP members will pick a new leader through a preferential, ranked ballot system online or by mail.

Voting begins Sept. 18 and the results of the first round will be announced on Oct. 1.