Six NDP leadership candidates will square off for the third debate in Sudbury, Ont., today.

It's the first time former federal veterans' ombudsman Pat Stogran and Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh will take the stage with the four MPs already in the race: Niki Ashton, Charlie Angus, Guy Caron and Peter Julian.

The debate will begin at 2 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Topics will range from issues of local and regional significance, including those specific to remote, northern and Indigenous communities, as well as national and international debates.

The bilingual debate, the third of eight scheduled, will feature opening statements, open debates and short "lightning round" questions and responses.

Former veterans' ombudsman Pat Stogran is one of six candidates fighting to replace Tom Mulcair as leader of the NDP. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The NDP race is expected to ramp up and could draw more attention now that the year-long Conservative leadership contest is over.

"With the B.C. election and Conservative contest behind us, our race is kicking into high gear. We have an amazingly strong field of candidates. Any one of them would be able to take on Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer today," said NDP National Director Robert Fox in a statement to CBC News.

NDP members will pick a new leader in the fall through a preferential, ranked ballot system. Voting will take place online and by mail.