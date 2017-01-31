NDP Immigration critic Jenny Kwan is calling on the government to lift a cap on privately sponsored refugees and fast-track refugee claims from the U.S. in response to a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

The British Columbia member of Parliament laid out a number of proposed "special measures" ahead of an emergency debate in the House of Commons tonight on the impact of the U.S. travel and immigration crackdown.

Kwan also urged the government to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact which considers asylum seekers safe in both Canada and the U.S., and to work with international partners to improve resettlement services for refugees.

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly will discuss the travel ban at noon ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

"There is no question that this ban promotes hate and intolerance," she said. "This ban will have a disastrous effect for thousands of innocent travellers and refugees."

Calling it "absolutely shocking," Kwan said the Trump travel ban will have huge negative impact on the economy, as well as cultural and academic development.

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan is urging the government to take 'special measures' in response to a U.S. crackdown on immigration and travel. (CBC)

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a positive message with a weekend tweet underscoring Canada's commitment to welcoming refugees, Kwan said his words are not enough.

Concrete actions needed

"A tweet is very good; it sends a clear message about where we should be. But following that we need concrete actions to go with it," she said.

Trudeau's tweet, which went viral, read, "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

Trump touched off global outrage and a wave of protests with an executive order to impose a temporary travel ban on refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Monday, House Speaker Geoff Regan granted the request for an emergency debate from Kwan, who said the executive order imposed by Trump on Friday will have implications for travellers around the world, including those fleeing persecution, conflict and war.

People gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa Monday afternoon to protest an executive order signed by President Donald Trump banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. (CBC News)

"Canadians are staunch defenders of human rights, and they reject a ban based on race, religion or country of birth implemented by our closest ally and neighbour," she said, noting the matter needs the "immediate attention" of the House.

The debate will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.