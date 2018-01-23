The New Democrats have cancelled their three-day caucus retreat in Jonquière, Que., this week due to poor weather.

A winter storm warning over much of Quebec prompted flight cancellations, so the NDP's three-day "national strategy session" that was scheduled to begin in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region on Tuesday isn't proceeding.

The NDP will instead try to gather its caucus in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Conservatives' caucus retreat in Victoria will go ahead as scheduled this week.

The House of Commons, which recessed for the holidays in December, will start sitting again on Jan. 29.