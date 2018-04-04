NATO's secretary general says he hasn't given up on a return to a more cordial rapport with Russia, despite the recent wave of diplomatic expulsions.

Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a University of Ottawa town hall on Wednesday.

The Western military alliance, in concert with allies, last week expelled seven Russian diplomats and refused the accreditation of three others in response to Moscow's alleged involvement in a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in Britain.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, struck a decidedly hawkish tone in his speech Wednesday before a group of students and dignitaries, including Canada's top military commander.

He said the use of a chemical weapon in the attempted assassination is but one of the actions in which Russia has been responsible for "undermining a rules-based international order."

Not aiming at isolation

Even still, Stoltenberg no one should give up on diplomacy.

"We continue to strive for a better relationship with Russia," he said. "Russia is our neighbour. Russia is there to stay. We are not aiming at isolating Russia.

"It would be beneficial for us and them if we could improve the relationship between NATO allies and Russia."

The alliance "will continue to work for arms control, prevent a new Cold War, prevent a new arms race and continue to work for a political dialogue with Russia," Stoltenberg added.

He didn't explain how that is possible in the current the political climate.

Tit-for-tat expulsions

His remarks come a day after U.S. President Donald Trump told the leaders of three Baltic states that nobody has been tougher on Moscow than him and that "getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing."

Last week, Canada ordered the expulsion of four Russian diplomats — three in Montreal and one in Ottawa — over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

The foreign ministry in Moscow responded on Friday by ordering four Canadian diplomats out of the country

The deadline for the departure of the Russians is fast approaching.

In its initial statement, Global Affairs Canada said the Russians being expelled were "intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, on CBC News Network's Power & Politics last week, refused to shed any more light on the issue, saying the "statement stands on its own" and that for national security reasons he couldn't "go into details on that."

Wesley Wark, an University of Ottawa professor and one the country's leading experts on intelligence, said he considered the statement to be "boilerplate" language when diplomats are considered persona non grata and not necessarily an indication that direct meddling has taken place.

"It is meant to send a message to the Russians that we won't put up with influence operations, which can range from interfering with the diaspora community, to trying to develop influential political and business connections clandestinely all the way to election meddling," he said.