Liberals to invest $20M to tackle sexual violence against Indigenous, LGBT, immigrant populations

The Liberal government has announced $20 million in funding for organizations to support what it calls "underserved" survivors of sexual violence.

That includes programs targeting Indigenous, immigrant and LGBT populations, as well as seniors and disabled women and those living in remote and northern communities.

Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef made the announcement at a sexual assault centre in Peterborough, Ont. today.

The money will give groups with scarce, or no, resources up to $30,000 to develop project proposals. If they are accepted, they could get funding for up to five years as part of the $20-million envelope.

The funding is part of the government's national strategy to tackle gender-based violence, called "It's Time," which will fund research, prevention and groups that support survivors.

It comes as the #MeToo movement gains momentum across North America and around the world.

Monsef praised the feminists and advocates who have fought for years and decades to end sexual violence long before there was a "hash tag." And while the movement has exposed divisions and stark differences of approach, she urged everyone to come together for a common goal.

"If we work together as communities, across cultures, across generations, across faith groups and across sectors, the ongoing challenge of gender-based violence is one we will overcome."

The government will accept pitches for ideas for projects beginning today until March 1.