Veteran B.C. MP and former federal NDP leadership candidate Nathan Cullen has endorsed Jagmeet Singh in the current race to pick a replacement for Tom Mulcair.

Cullen, who represents Skeena-Burkley Valley in northern B.C., and Ontario MPP Singh made the announcement during a Wednesday morning news conference in Ottawa.

Cullen, who finished third in the 2012 leadership race won by Mulcair, said Singh has a broad appeal and strong social democratic values, while adding it was a tough decision with three other strong candidates in contention.

The first round of voting is underway.

Singh, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron are the remaining candidates. A new leader could be chosen as early as Oct. 1, after the first round of voting.

If nobody gets enough votes in the first round, there will be one or two more rounds of voting.

The latest a new leader can be named is Oct. 15.