It's a question veterans of all ages are asked in the lead up to Nov. 11: What does this day mean to you?

For the first time, CBC News turned over its Twitter account to a veteran to see the day through her eyes.

Natacha Dupuis, a retired master corporal who co-captained Team Canada during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, logged on to @CBCnews and tweeted what she saw around the National War Memorial in Ottawa, who she met and how Remembrance Day resonates for her.

She also shared details about her past, including how she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after watching two of her comrades die during a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Read her reflections: