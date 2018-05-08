Skip to Main Content
Freeland 'optimistic' as she begins possibly critical NAFTA round

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is starting her first meeting with the U.S. trade czar, in what could be a days-long effort to complete a NAFTA agreement.

Mexico and the U.S. are sharply divided over an American plan on auto parts

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said she's optimistic about her Tuesday meeting with U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Going in, Freeland says she is feeling optimistic.

She arrived in Washington yesterday and met her Mexican counterpart to discuss Mexico's latest suggestions for resolving a key sticking point of these talks: auto parts.

Mexico and the U.S. are sharply divided over an American plan that would credit companies for building cars in wealthier, high-wage countries — in other words, outside Mexico.

A Mexico-U.S. meeting to resolve those differences ran overtime yesterday, delaying Freeland's first encounter with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer until today.

One big unknown is what happens after an agreement on autos and whether the U.S. will soften other demands in order to get a quick deal.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters Tuesday in Washington 2:00
