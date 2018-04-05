The next formal round of NAFTA talks has been put on hold, in lieu of a series of high-level political meetings in Washington. The U.S. side had been expected to host the eighth round of trade talks as early as this Sunday, in Washington, but a source with direct knowledge of the situation told CBC News that no formal negotiations are planned at this time.

Instead, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is travelling to Washington, for meetings with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts.

The change in plans lends credibility to the suggestion that all three countries are comfortable with reaching a symbolic agreement in principle, in the coming weeks.

Although an eighth round of talks was never formally announced by the Americans, it had quietly been planned to take place April 8-18 in the U.S. capital.

"The NAFTA countries have been negotiating continuously on ministerial and official levels since the last formal negotiating round ended in March," said Emily Davis, a spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "Officials are continuing to meet this week as the renegotiation of NAFTA moves forward."

3 leaders to meet in Peru

Bloomberg first reported that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to have a formal framework in place by the time U.S.

Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto meet next week at the Summit of the Americas in Peru.

And last month, U.S. negotiators dropped a demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico that are bound for the U.S. market contain at least 50 per cent American-made components.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, told reporters Wednesday that the three parties have made "significant progress" on a final deal.

While addressing the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce that same day, Freeland also hinted that Canada, Mexico and U.S. negotiators were close to securing a deal.

"We're getting to what I hope is quite a decisive moment in the negotiations," she said. "As you have been reading, I think that we are making some good progress."

If a NAFTA deal is reached within a quick timeline, it could be presented to U.S. lawmakers in Congress before new representatives take office in January following mid-term elections.

U.S. trade law requires a six-month consultation period with congressional committees before a final vote on a ratified NAFTA.