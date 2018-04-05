Next round of NAFTA talks on hold as ministers meet in Washington
Canada, the U.S., and Mexico to meet in Washington on Friday
The next formal round of NAFTA talks has been put on hold, in lieu of a series of high-level political meetings in Washington.
The U.S. side had been expected to host the eighth round of trade talks as early as this Sunday, in Washington, but a source with direct knowledge of the situation told CBC News that no formal negotiations are planned at this time.
Instead, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is travelling to Washington, for meetings with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts.
The change in plans lends credibility to the suggestion that all three countries are comfortable with reaching a symbolic agreement in principle, in the coming weeks.
"The NAFTA countries have been negotiating continuously on ministerial and official levels since the last formal negotiating round ended in March," said Emily Davis, a spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
"Officials are continuing to meet this week as the renegotiation of NAFTA moves forward."
3 leaders to meet in Peru
And last month, U.S. negotiators dropped a demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico that are bound for the U.S. market contain at least 50 per cent American-made components.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, told reporters Wednesday that the three parties have made "significant progress" on a final deal.
While addressing the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce that same day, Freeland also hinted that Canada, Mexico and U.S. negotiators were close to securing a deal.
"We're getting to what I hope is quite a decisive moment in the negotiations," she said. "As you have been reading, I think that we are making some good progress."
If a NAFTA deal is reached within a quick timeline, it could be presented to U.S. lawmakers in Congress before new representatives take office in January following mid-term elections.
U.S. trade law requires a six-month consultation period with congressional committees before a final vote on a ratified NAFTA.