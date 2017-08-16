U.S. President Donald Trump wants a major overhaul of the North American Trade Agreement to improve the deal that has "fundamentally failed" many Americans, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said today as renegotiation talks formally kicked off in Washington.

Lighthizer set the stage for comprehensive and potentially drawn-out talks, sending a strong message that Trump is seeking fundamental changes to the 23-year-old trade agreement in order to restore a long-standing trade deficit with Mexico and Canada.

"I want to be clear that he is not interested in a mere tweaking of a few provisions and a couple of updated chapters," he said during opening remarks for ministerial discussions. "We feel that NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, many Americans and needs major improvement."

Lighthizer said while there has been some recent improvement, the trade deficit in goods with Canada has exceeded $365 billion in the last 10 years. The agreement has also led to a steady flow of lost jobs for American workers to Mexico, he said.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland opened her remarks by brandishing photographs of American and Mexican firefighters who have been dispatched to help fight the wildfires ravishing British Columbia. That neighbourly, collegial spirit will be front of mind as trilateral talks get underway, she said.

'Historic project'

Freeland called the renegotiations a "historic project."

While a trade deficit is not a primary measure of whether a trade agreement is working, Freeland said the Canada-U.S. trade relationship has become more balanced and mutually beneficial, and is now "almost perfectly reciprocal."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland says Canada pursues free and fair trade with the understanding it is not a 'zero sum game.' (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

"We pursue trade free and fair, knowing it is not a zero sum game," she said.

Freeland reiterated Canada's objectives in a renegotiated NAFTA, including ensuring it serves as an engine for economic growth and jobs, to cut red tape for business and to make the deal more progressive for labour, the environment, gender equality and Indigenous rights.

"Good fundamentals lead to good results, and that is what I am confident we will achieve," she said in remarks delivered in English, French and Spanish.

Win-win-win?

Mexico Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal said NAFTA has led to a transformation for the three countries, from sharing geography to sharing a common vision for North America.

He said the renegotiated NAFTA must embrace innovation, not stifle it, and lead to a constructive deal that must be a win-win-win for all three parties.

"The issue is not about tearing up what works, but making it work better," he said.