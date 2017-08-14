Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada will seek to modernize North America's 23-year-old trade deal to update its labour standards, ease the cross-border movements of professionals, cut red tape and open up government procurement.

Talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement begin on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Freeland is now on Parliament Hill with three of her top trade officials, taking questions from the Commons committee on international trade. CBCnews.ca is carrying her testimony live starting at 10 a.m. ET.

In a speech earlier in the day to the University of Ottawa, Freeland pointed to Canada's free-trade deal with the European Union as an example of the kind of "progressive" trade pact Canada wants to see in a new NAFTA.

Specifically, she pointed to strong labour safeguards, integrated environmental protections, a new chapter on gender rights to promote gender equality, a chapter dedicated to Indigenous people and reforming the investor-state dispute settlement process to ensure governments can pass regulations in the public interest with facing corporate legal action.

The Canada-EU deal, known as CETA, comes into effect Sept. 21.

Freeland said those "progressive elements," including labour standards, were important to maintaining popular support for free markets.

"Canadians broadly support free trade. But their enthusiasm wavers when trade agreements put our workers at an unfair disadvantage because of the high standards that we rightly demand. Instead, we must pursue progressive trade agreements that are win-win, helping workers both at home and abroad to enjoy higher wages and better conditions."

Freeland said the re-negotiations are an opportunity to cut red tape and harmonize regulations to "make life easier for business people on both sides of the border."

Chrystia Freeland outlines Canada's NAFTA goals2:25

Also among the six goals Freeland set out in her speech Monday:

Creating a freer market for government procurement by pushing back against "local-content provisions" for major government contracts, a swipe at "Buy American" laws in the United States.

Easier cross-border movement of business professionals by expanding NAFTA's Chapter 16 provisions for temporary entry for businesspeople.

Maintaining Canada's traditional protections under NAFTA, including a dispute resolution system to ensure anti-dumping and countervailing duties are applied fairly, as well as an exception to preserve Canadian culture and Canada's system of supply management.

Joining Freeland at Monday's committee meeting are NAFTA chief negotiator Steve Verheul, deputy minister for international trade Tim Sargent, and Martin Moen, director general, North America and investment.

Committee chair Mark Eyking noted that Mexico's ambassador to Canada was among those watching the committee meeting.

Freeland is scheduled to hold a press conference after her testimony, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Freeland will travel to Washington on Tuesday for a dinner with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts the night before the first round of formal negotiations is set to take place.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses modernizing NAFTA at public forum at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa on Monday. Talks to renegotiate NAFTA being Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

In the run-up to NAFTA renegotiations, the Liberal government waged a massive outreach to U.S. officials to send a message about the mutual importance of NAFTA to jobs and prosperity on both sides of the border.

Since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries, premiers and provincial/territorial ministers, parliamentary committees and other parliamentarians have made more than 175 visits to the U.S. or engaged with senior officials in Canada, according to data provided by Global Affairs Canada.