NAFTA ministers meet in Washington hoping to reach a deal

Top trade officials from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are meeting in Washington, DC today as part of what could be the final stretch of NAFTA renegotiation talks.

A meeting of trade negotiators was postponed to allow U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland to meet for these high-level political talks unencumbered.

Arriving at the negotiations Friday, Freeland sounded upbeat when peppered with questions by reporters. "We're going to have good conversations. It was a good supper last night with Bob and Ildefonso and I'm looking forward to productive meetings today and I'll be able to tell you how the meetings go, after the meetings," she said, referring to a working dinner the three had in D.C. last night.

Lighthizer, who was picked by U.S. President Donald Trump for the job largely the strength of his protectionist credentials, has said there must be progress on the deal before Mexico and the U.S. become entangled in potentially fractious election campaigns later this year. The Mexican presidential election is in July — an anti-Trump candidate in leading in public opinion surveys — and Americans head to the polls for midterm elections in November.

Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to pull his country out of the negotiations if he cannot secure major concessions from Canada and Mexico, said yesterday during a stop in West Virginia that a deal could be imminent.

"We'll have something — I think — fairly soon. It'll be very interesting," he said. "I said to them, 'Let's not rush it, let's take it nice and easy, let's get it done right or we'll terminate.'"

Trump said he has faced pressure from some officials in his administration to reach a deal ahead of the Summit of the Americas meeting in Peru next week.

Even if the three political leaders reach an agreement in principle during these talks in Washington, the final details of the new NAFTA would still have to be worked out by trade negotiators.

Steve Verheul, Canada's chief negotiator last week said there were still major differences over government procurement and dispute resolution.