Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland accused the United States of deliberately trying to undermine the North American Free Trade Agreement, calling its list of unconventional proposals "troubling."

Her remarks came during a tense joint news conference as the fourth round of NAFTA talks wrapped up in Arlington, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C. As Freeland delivered the rebuke of the U.S. approach, her counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer silently looked down.

Freeland said the "unconventional" demands from the U.S. are making the work of negotiating the trilateral trade pact "much more challenging." She stressed that NAFTA has created jobs and opportunities for Canada, Mexico and the U.S. for the last 23 years that have benefited middle-class families.

"Yet in rounds three and four, we have seen proposals that turn back the clock on 23 years of predictability, openness and collaboration under NAFTA," she said. "In some cases, these proposals run counter to World Trade Organization rules. This is troubling."

Freeland said the U.S. demands on national content rules would "severely disrupt" supply chains, weakening North American productivity and jeopardizing thousands of jobs in all three countries.

She also warned that an updated NAFTA can't be achieved with a "winner-takes-all mindset," or one that tries to undermine, rather than modernize, the agreement.

Trump's trade objectives not met

Lighthizer offered a disapproving rebuttal, accusing his trade partners of refusing to budge on proposals that would help meet President Donald Trump's objectives of addressing the "huge" trade deficit and returning manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

"Frankly, I am surprised and disappointed by the resistance to change from our negotiating partners on both fronts," he said.

"I understand that after many years of one-sided benefits, their companies have been reliant on special preferences and not just comparative advantage."

Lighthizer said he had expected further progress to date, including clearance on issues related to digital trade, telecommunications and anti-corruption.

Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal urged all three countries to take a constructive approach to talks to avoid a "lose-lose-lose" scenario.

"None of us want to end this process empty-handed, and there is no reason for that," he said.