Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit down with U.S. corporate and financial leaders Wednesday for a private roundtable at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to push his invest-in/trade-with Canada agenda.

The discussion is expected to focus on the modernization of NAFTA.

The Canada-U.S. roundtable will be led by Dominic Barton, global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey and Company. Barton also chairs Finance Minister Bill Morneau's advisory council on economic growth and was instrumental in the push behind a Canadian infrastructure bank.

Trudeau will be joined by Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef. The U.S. members of the roundtable will be:

Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical.

David Abney, chairman and CEO of UPS.

David MacLennan, chairman and CEO of Cargill.

Don Rosenberg, executive vice-president and general counsel at Qualomm Inc.

Paul Jacob, executive chairman at Qualcomm Inc.

John Furner, CEO of Sam's Club (a division of Walmart).

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

​Tom Farley, chairman and CEO of the New York Stock Exchange.

Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Tyson Foods.

Uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and, therefore, over Canada's preferred access to the U.S. market, makes Trudeau's pitch for more business investment challenging.

John Manley, a former Liberal cabinet minister and now president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says Trudeau simply needs to reassure businesses that Canada is committed to NAFTA.

"And he will probably make the case that when cooler heads prevail, NAFTA may be changed, but it will continue and businesses can expect to continue to benefit from the easier access to the United States' market," said Manley, who is also attending Davos.

While the focus for Canada is wooing business investment, strategic political meetings are taking place as well, of course. For example, Morneau is expected to meet Wednesday with his U.S. counterpart, Steve Mnuchin, who is also a friend.

'I am not Donald Trump'

During a question and answer session after his address to forum on Tuesday, Trudeau hinted at the challenge U.S. President Donald Trump has presented with his on-again, off-again threats to tear up NAFTA. Trudeau was asked whether the new Trans-Pacific Partnership deal Canada agreed to Tuesday was so good that the U.S., which pulled out of the original TPP, might sign on.

The audience chuckled at his response.

"We're working very hard to make sure that our neighbour to the south recognizes how good NAFTA is," Trudeau answered with a laugh. "And that it's benefited not just our economy but his economy and the world's economy."

But whether the U.S. ever wants in or not, the new TPP deal comes at a good time for Trudeau in his pitch to investors, says Manley, because it shows Canada favours liberalized trade with the fastest growing economic region in the world.

"It shows we favour a system of rules for trade with Asia that are not, frankly, dictated by China. And by saying Canada is part of TPP — without saying so — the prime minister is saying 'I am not Donald Trump' and I think that is a good thing," Manley said.

'Canada is a place to be'

Ulrich Spiesshofer, the CEO of ABB Group, a power and automation technology company headquartered in Switzerland, doesn't see the uncertainty over NAFTA as a deterrent to investing in Canada.

"ABB has made a choice, a long time ago, to be active in Canada," said Spiesshofer, adding that just last year ABB opened a new campus in Montreal employing more than 700 people.

"We think Canada is a place to be," he said, pointing to Canada's education system that means his company can attract good, talented people.

And Spiesshofer is also not overly concerned about the recent massive tax cut in the U.S., which greatly diminishes Canada's competitive edge on corporate taxes.

"It doesn't mean that Canada is not attractive. All together it's an important market and we're happy to serve it," he said.

Trudeau attributes ABB's recent Montreal expansion to meetings he had with the company two years ago when he was first in Davos.

Trudeau meets with Ulrich Spiesshofer, president and CEO of the ABB Group, on Tuesday in Davos. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

He also credits his January 2016 Davos meeting with Thompson-Reuters decision to open a new technology centre in Toronto in the fall of that year.

In other words, Trudeau is making the case that coming to Davos is worth it, and he can successfully sell Canada.

But it's not always a slam dunk.

In 2016, Trudeau and his ministers met with the head of General Motors in a bid to ensure its Oshawa plant continue. It remains open, but this past December GM announced it is scaling back production of the plant and cutting worker shifts.