NAFTA talks still not close to a deal, Canada's chief negotiator says

Canada, the United States and Mexico are still "quite a distance away" from agreement on key aspects of a revised North American Free Trade Agreement, Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator said today.

Optimism bloomed last week when U.S. negotiators dropped their contentious demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico bound for the U.S. market contain at least 50 per cent American-made components.

Lead Canadian negotiator Steve Verheul said that while that compromise was a positive signal, there are still outstanding issues that need to be resolved.

"Right now, we are still quite a distance away from any kind of agreement on the approach to auto rules of origin," said Verheul, speaking to reporters in Ottawa. "We had issues around dispute settlement and ensuring that dispute settlement provisions will be enforceable in any kind of new NAFTA.

"We have concerns about U.S. proposals on government procurement, we have concerns about the U.S. proposal on the sunset clause, a number of other issues that are going to be difficult to resolve."

In effort to get a deal as quickly as possible, the U.S. has established a May 1 deadline. If the deadline is not met, the Trump administration could suspend an exemption it gave Canada and Mexico on new steel and aluminum tariffs.

"We've made it clear to the U.S. we're prepared to negotiate at any time, any place, for as long as they're prepared to negotiate," said Verheul. "But so far, we haven't really seen that process get going.

"I think if we're going to try to move this process forward we need to work very intensively over the coming weeks."

Verheul's cautious tone stood in stark contrast to the bullish outlook offered by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during an interview with U.S. broadcaster CNBC Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful. I think we are making progress. All three parties want to move forward," said Lighthizer, the top U.S. trade official.

"If there's a real effort made to try to close out and to compromise and to do some of the things we all know we should do, I'm optimistic we can get something done, in principle, in the next little bit."

Lighthizer acknowledged there is political pressure on the U.S. to reach a new agreement before the current Mexican government leaves office because there is worry — with a new government — that NAFTA talks could drag into 2019.

"We have a short window because of elections and things beyond our control," he said.

U.S. domestic trade law also requires 195 days for consultations on a new trade agreement before lawmakers can vote. The absolute drop-dead date for starting that 195-day clock, before a new Congress takes office on Jan. 3, 2019, is June 21 — although one trade expert says the practical deadline is even earlier.

Verheul said he has not yet received a formal invitation to the next round of meetings and he's still waiting to see whether that will happen.

Verheul was in Ottawa Wednesday to meet with Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Mexican and Canadian labour leaders for a roundtable on worker's rights.