MPs unite to condemn Trump's tariffs, verbal attacks
New

MPs unite to condemn Trump's tariffs, verbal attacks

MPs set aside their partisan stripes today, uniting to adopt an NDP motion to oppose Donald Trump's trade tariffs and verbal attacks and to respond by slapping steep duties on the U.S.

NDP motion backs Liberal government's position, supports supply management

Kathleen Harris · CBC News ·
U.S. President Donald Trump sits with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a G7 summit working session on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Charlevoix, Que. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

MPs set aside their partisan stripes today, uniting to adopt a New Democrat motion to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and verbal attacks, and to respond with steep duties on American products.

The symbolic motion from NDP trade critic Tracey Ramsey called on the House to "stand in solidarity" with the Liberal government in its decision to retaliate against "illegitimate" tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on steel and aluminum imports. She said it is critical to stand in unity at this "difficult moment in time."

The motion also rejects disparaging personal attacks by U.S. officials, saying they "do a disservice to bilateral relations and work against efforts to resolve this trade dispute."

The motion also also says MPs "remain united in support of Canadian farmers and supply management, which is integral for dairy, chicken, turkey and egg farming."

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc responds during Question Period to Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen's question regarding the escalating trade war between Canada and the United States. 1:25

The united front comes after an extraordinary weekend in international diplomacy. After his decision to impose tariffs on Canada was criticized in public by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que., Trump berated Trudeau on Twitter, calling him "dishonest" and "weak." A number of top Trump officials continued the tirade on national television over the weekend.

Chief presidential economic adviser Larry Kudlow described Trudeau as a double-crosser who had betrayed the U.S. and weakened Trump's position going in to de-nuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Conciliatory tone in Commons

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in another interview Sunday.

The daily question period in the House of Commons, normally a forum for hyper-partisan exchanges, began today on a conciliatory note. Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen said Canadians watched the weekend's events unfold with "shock and dismay" as Trump hurled insults and threatened more tariffs.

"We are all Canadians first, and we will stand with Canadian workers and the families impacted by this escalating trade war," she said.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc welcomed the support and said the government will continue to fight for Canada's interests.

"We will always stand with Canadian workers and thank our colleagues opposite for their support," he said.

The NDP motion also called on the House to recognize the importance of Canada's "long-standing, mutually beneficial" trading relationship with the U.S., and to stand with Canadian workers and communities that depend on trade ties.

MPs vote in favour of NDP MP Tracey Ramsey's motion to stand in solidarity with the Canadian government's plans for retaliatory tariffs against the United States. 1:27

