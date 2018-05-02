Long-time Conservative MP Gord Brown has died after suffering a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office this morning.

The 57-year-old MP, who represented the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, was first elected in 2004.

He was married to Claudine and has two sons, Chance and Tristan, according to the Conservative Party website.

Brown's death was announced in the Ontario Legislature by Leeds-Grenville MPP Steve Clarke and a moment of silence was held in his honour.

Paramedics were called to his office on Parliament Hill shortly before 10 a.m. and performed emergency resuscitation efforts on route to the hospital.

Brown was active in sports, and was a Canadian kayaking champion with the Gananoque Canoe Club. He played hockey in the winter and enjoyed golf and kayaking in the summer.

Before entering federal politics, Brown was a town councillor in Gananoque, Ont. He was also president of the 1000 Islands-Gananoque Chamber of Commerce and chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

He held a political science degree from Carleton University.