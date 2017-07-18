Finance Minister Bill Morneau is proposing to close loopholes that allow wealthy Canadians to avoid higher tax rates, largely by targeting people who incorporate themselves and then draw income from their businesses while paying lower corporate taxes.

There has been an eight-fold increase in the number of corporations in Canada since the 1970s, while the gap between personal tax and business tax rates has grown significantly. As of 2017, there is a 37.2 per cent gap, meaning income derived from a business faces a much lower tax burden.

Morneau wants to curtail so-called "income sprinkling," a tax move that allows business owners — often professionals like doctors and lawyers — to distribute money to family members who earn less, allowing income to be taxed at a lower rate.

Morneau plans to impose a "reasonableness" test so this does not punish legitimate family businesses. That test will determine just how much work a family member actually does at a business, and if they can really lay claim to profits. An estimated 50,000 Canadian families will be affected by this change, Finance Canada estimates.

The measure is meant to level the playing field, and to avoid advantages business owners have over employees who earn money from a salary.

A business owner earning $220,000 a year can pay up to $35,000 less in taxes by using sprinkling tactics and distributing income to family members. The government will extend income splitting rules that currently apply to minors — colloquially called the "kiddie tax" — to adults in certain circumstances.

'I expect the implication will be I will pay more taxes over time.' - Finance Minister Bill Morneau

That means dividend income could be taxed at the highest federal tax rate (currently 29 per cent), even if the money is split with a family member who is in a lower tax bracket.

"This is about people using a corporate structure to shield their income and gain a tax advantage," Morneau told reporters, adding Canadians expect the government to curtail people using "fancy accounting schemes" to lower their tax burden.

"We want a tax system that is fair," he said, adding the Liberal government wants to maintain the progressive tax system that demands wealthy Canadians pay more because they can afford it.

Morneau, a wealthy man who accumulated millions from running a successful pension management business, said he will have to pay more in taxes when this plan is fully implemented. He said he has taken advantage of such practices in the past.

"What you can know for sure is I was successful in business, and I had a number of different corporate structures that I used. I have not done my homework on how I will be impacted, but I expect the implication will be I will pay more taxes over time," he said.

"I have always paid my appropriate amount of taxes, based on the rules, and I will continue to do so."

The government will further consult on these measures for 75 more days before introducing legislation in Parliament sometime in the fall.

Proposed capital gains crackdown

Finance Canada will also target individuals who claim regular business income as capital gains as opposed to extracting funds from their businesses as a dividend.

Only 50 per cent of capital gain is taxed at a person's federal tax rate. Dividends face higher taxes. This loophole is being widely exploited, officials said, and future legislation will aim to crack down on this sort of creative tax planning.

Another proposed measure targets passive investment income held by a private corporation.

Individuals can park money in a business, investing in stocks or other financial products, and then withdraw profits later while only paying the lower corporate tax rate. That disadvantages an individual investor who does not hold savings in a business.

Lower tax rates are meant to encourage businesses to re-invest and create jobs, not pay lower rates on a retirement portfolio, for example.

Finance Canada has not yet determined how it will close this loophole but expects to collect substantially more revenue in the future.