Finance Minster Bill Morneau is fighting back and threatening legal action after Conservative MPs accused him of selling off stock at a prime opportunity in the House of Commons Monday.

During question period the official Opposition went after Morneau about the timing of the sale of $10 million worth of shares in his family-founded human resources firm, Morneau Shepell.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said a motion introduced by Morneau in December 2015 to raise income taxes on the highest earners caused the entire stock market to drop, including Morneau Shepell's share price.

Morneau called the allegations "absolutely absurd."

"I am saying absolutely that if the members take the allegations that they're making inside the House outside the House they will absolutely be hearing how the legal system works from me," he said.

Members of Parliament are granted protection against civil or criminal liability for actions or statements made in the House of Commons.

"The, in my mind, absolutely crazy idea that something we campaigned on, that we talked to 36 million Canadians about, which was a rise in taxes in the top one per cent, was somehow knowledge that was only my knowledge makes absolutely no sense," Morneau said in an impromptu scrum Tuesday.

He also swatted away suggestions he knew how the market would react.

"You literally cannot make this up. It is absolutely absurd...The Opposition clearly has no idea how the stock market works," Morneau said while offering economic lessons.

The NDP's ethics critic, Nathan Cullen, has written a letter to Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson, requesting she investigate the same matter.

"If the finance minister used his inside knowledge to sell his shares at an advantageous time to financially profit, it would be in direct violation of the rules that prevent someone from profiting directly from their work in government," Cullen wrote in a letter that was sent Monday afternoon.

"I respectfully ask that you look into this matter as urgently as possible," the letter says.

The Ethics and Conflict of Interest Commissioner Mary Dawson is already investigating Morneau about whether he was in a conflict of interest when he sponsored a bill related to pension reform.

Morneau still owned shares in his family business, Morneau Shepell, a benefits and pension services firm, at the time the bill was introduced.