Finance Minister Bill Morneau will give what a senior government official is calling a "major update" on the state of the Trans Mountain pipeline negotiations — on the same day that Kinder Morgan shareholders gather for their annual general meeting in Calgary.

A news conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Ottawa will be the first detailed update on the efforts to save the controversial Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Morneau to work with Kinder Morgan to find a path forward.

The senior official cautioned that talks "are not over by a long shot," just weeks before the project hits a potential drop dead date.

Kinder Morgan has threatened to abandon the project if a clear path forward isn't reached by May 31. The company's statement came after a months-long standoff between the British Columbia and Alberta governments, with B.C. working to block the pipeline for environmental reasons over Alberta's objections.

Ottawa has promised financial and political support for the project to help boost the economy and to send a message that Canada is a good place to invest.

However, other than repeating those public declarations of support, the federal government has said little about the state of the talks.

But a senior Alberta government official told CBC News late Tuesday that "Kinder Morgan is not making this easy."

Much at stake

The official, who spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity, said there is "a lot to lose right now."

Morneau's update comes as the May 31 deadline draws closer — and less than 24 hours after the prime minister gave an evasive answer on the state of talks during a visit to Calgary on Tuesday.

"We continue to work very, very hard, both visibly and behind the scenes," Trudeau said to reporters.

"When we have something to announce, you guys will be the first to know."

The timing of the Morneau update is important for another reason. With Kinder Morgan shareholders meeting Wednesday in Calgary, it's an opportunity for Morneau to put public pressure on the company.