As the opposition to the Liberals' proposed tax changes continues to grow, the government has released a list of five key principles it hopes will reassure Canadians it is not targeting most small business owners.

But those five principles offer little discernible detail that would assuage specific concerns raised by business groups and the opposition, with the exception of a promise that the transfer of family farms to the next generation would not be affected by the tax changes.

When the government launched its consultation over the proposed changes in the summer it argued that the tax system is unfair because it encourages wealthy professionals and business owners to incorporate to pay lower taxes.

But pledging to crack down on those getting an unfair tax advantage has sparked outrage among small business owners who say the move will unfairly target them, making it hard for them to grow and hire new staff.

Morneau tried to calm those fears Tuesday.

"You are not the focus of our changes to strengthen the fairness of Canada's tax system, which will only impact a small number of wealthy incorporated individuals," Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement.

Promising to act on what he heard from small business owners during the Liberals' consultation period that ran from July 18 to Oct. 2, Morneau issued a list of five principles designed to calm the furor.

The Liberals will, Morneau said:

Support small businesses.

Keep small business taxes low while supporting owners who invest and create jobs.

Avoid creating unnecessary red tape for small businesses.

Recognize the importance of family farms, and ensure tax changes do not affect the transfer of family businesses to the next generation.

Ensure any changes to the tax system promote gender equity.

The Liberals say that about 83 per cent of passive investment income is earned by small business owners making more than $250,000, with about 70 per cent of these being men.

Poilievre and Morneau in QP on taxes1:26

The proposals, Morneau has said, will not increase the small business tax rate but will instead target three tax vehicles currently used by some small businesses and incorporated professionals that allow them to pay less tax.

The first is to crack down on income sprinkling: the practice of transferring income from a business owner to a child or spouse who would be taxed at a lower rate.

The second is to impose a tax on passive investments: a tax vehicle that allows a corporation to keep profit inside the company and invest it without being taxed.

The last is capital gains conversion: a complicated accounting and tax vehicle that allows business owners to convert income to capital gains where it is taxed at a lower rate.