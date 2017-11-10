Finance Minister Bill Morneau's actions related to the introduction of a pensions bill are being examined by Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson to see if they violated the Conflict of Interest Act.

"I am of the view that I have reasonable grounds to commence an examination under subsection 45(1), and have so informed Minister Morneau," Dawson said in a letter to Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre.

Dawson initiated the examination after Conservative finance critic Poilievre wrote to the commissioner in early November asking her to look into the finance minister's role in the bill.