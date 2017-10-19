Embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau will address a growing ethics controversy this afternoon in Ottawa, but insists he sought and followed advice from the federal ethics commissioner "to the letter."

Morneau held an event Thursday at a farm in eastern Ontario to announce the government would take a "step back" from another of its contentious tax reform proposals this morning, and faced more tough questions about his own personal wealth and how he managed assets after being appointed to Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

Morneau said he would have more to say on the topic later Thursday, hinting he could take additional steps. He is holding a news conference on Parliament Hill at 1:45 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

He has been under fire since the Globe and Mail reported Monday that Morneau did not put his business assets into a blind trust. That led opposition critics to accuse him of conflict of interest in sponsoring legislation involving private pensions that could benefit him financially.

Morneau conceded the ethics controversy has become a "distraction," but said he took guidance from the ethics watchdog.

"I followed that advice very carefully because I wanted to make sure I could do the work I'm doing," he said.

Morneau will 'have more to say' on personal finances1:40

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said this week that she did not advise Morneau not to put the assets in a blind trust, but did tell him it was not specifically required under current rules.

"I took a look at what he disclosed, and according to what was disclosed, and which I do for everybody, I make a judgment as to what's necessary," she said.

In question period Wednesday, Trudeau defended Morneau's decision not to put tens of millions of dollars' worth of shares in his company into a blind trust before joining the cabinet.

Today, during an event in Roberval, Que. he backed him again, saying he followed the rules but could also take extra steps.

CBC News has also reported that for two years Morneau failed to disclose to the federal ethics commissioner that he and his wife are partners in the private company that owns a family villa.

Within the first 60 days of a cabinet minister's appointment they must provide a list of assets, liabilities, income and any other related financial information to the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner.

Advisers in the office then tell ministers and parliamentary secretaries what they need to do to be in compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act.

The law says ministers are not allowed to hold on to any controlled assets — those that are directly held by a public office holder. They must either sell the assets or put them in a blind trust for as long as they remain in office, or until the assets have been depleted.