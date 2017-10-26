The federal ethics watchdog has launched a formal investigation into whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau had a conflict of interest in sponsoring a pension bill known as Bill C-27 while still owning shares in his family's pension company, CBC News has learned. The NDP had called on Mary Dawson to look into what it called an unprecedented conflict of interest. MP Nathan Cullen argued that because Morneau still held about one million shares in Morneau Shepell he could make millions of profit from the bill, if it passed. Bill C-27 proposes changes to private pensions that could benefit the company. A source tells CBC News that the ethics commissioner will formally respond to Cullen to say she will indeed investigate.

CBC has reached out to Dawson's office.

Morneau to donate profits from share sale

On Thursday the embattled finance minister said he will donate the profits earned on his Morneau Shepell shares since he was elected to charity.

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson leaves after appearing as a witness at a Commons committee on Parliament Hill on Oct. 17. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The finance minister met with the conflict of interest commissioner earlier in the afternoon.

"I told her it was the intent of my family to donate any difference in value from my family shares from the time I was elected on Oct. 19, 2015, until now," he told the House of Commons.

Morneau said he doesn't know what the value of the proceeds is yet.

Last week, he announced he was placing his assets in a blind trust and divesting shares in his family-built company to calm a growing ethics controversy over his personal holdings

Morneau said he will unload the million shares, worth about $20 million, he has in Morneau Shepell, the human resources and pension management company his father founded.

"If he hadn't owned those stocks over the last two years while ministers are banned from owning stocks then he wouldn't have those profits in the first place," said Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre.

"Can he confirm now if he will donate the resulting tax savings that he will enjoy from the charitable tax credit to help pay off his deficit?"