First Nations chiefs have backed a resolution calling on Marion Buller, the chief commissioner of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry, to resign.

By a vote of 48 to 15, chiefs gathered at the Assembly of First Nations special meeting in Ottawa said they want the federal government to both extend the time of the inquiry — by tacking on an extra two years beyond the scheduled completion date of November 2018 — but also "reset" the process by appointing a new leader.

The Liberal government does not have to adhere to the non-binding resolution, and, in an interview with CBC News before the vote, Buller said she had no plans to step aside.