The full implementation of legal cannabis could occur later than July 1, government officials told CBC News Tuesday.

While the Liberal government is still hoping its legislation will pass Parliament before July — even though it faces entrenched opposition from some Conservative senators — it recognizes it may take some provinces 8 to 12 weeks of further work after the law passes before consumers can purchase legal, recreational marijuana from storefronts.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, during an appearance before a committee of the whole inside the Senate Tuesday, said she has heard from lower levels of government that more time might be required.

"As a practical matter — they told us they need 8 to 12 weeks following royal assent for preparatory activities to occur, such as lawful movement of product from license producers to distribution and retail outlets.

"Before legislation comes into force and Canadians can legally buy cannabis, Health Canada continues to engage national and community partners to share information related to implementation and ensure all levels of government our prepared for the prospective coming into force of bill," she said.

A photo of cannabis production at a Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Ontario. The Senate is studying the government's legislation that will legalize marijuana. (Canopy Growth Corp.)

Until the bill receives royal assent, it will be illegal to transport cannabis. Thus, the federal government believes it will take weeks to formally establish a distribution system that will allow producers to transport their product to provincially-run stores, or, depending on the province, private retailers.

Employees will have to be hired, screened and trained on the sale of the drug, too, meaning retail operations cannot materialize overnight even if there is a change to the law of the land.

The legislation, as currently written, stipulates the legislation does not come into force until a date is fixed by an order of the governor in council (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet).

Three Liberal cabinet ministers appeared before the Red Chamber Tuesday to defend their cannabis legislation. In an unusual move, senators allowed television cameras to capture the proceedings.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Petitpas Taylor, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Bill Blair, the parliamentary secretary tasked with seeing the cannabis bill passed, fielded questions for two hours from some skeptical senators who worry the legislation will endanger youth, increase smoking rates, complicate the work of police officers, lead to a backlog of court cases for possession offences, and do little to curb the black market sale of the drug.

Legislation could face hurdles in the Senate

The legislation passed through the House of Commons, largely along partisan lines, but the Senate has proven to be a more tricky chamber to navigate with some Conservative senators signalling they will do all they can to stall the bill's passage.

Some provincial officials and law enforcement agencies have said they will not be ready for legal cannabis by July 1, and, thus, the Tories believe implementation should be delayed by at least year to allow the other levels of government to play catch-up.

Defenders of the bill, including its sponsor in the Senate, Tony Dean, say the government does not have the luxury of time as illegal cannabis use will continue unabated — a $7-billion industry, according to government research, that funnels funds into the hands of organized crime — without the benefit of federal regulations.

The government maintains the prohibitionist approach has done little to stop young Canadians from using the drug, and does not protect the health and wellness of Canadians.

Independent Senate officials, speaking to CBC News on background, have said there is an openness to using time allocation, a procedural tool used to shut down debate and move to a vote, if Conservatives prevent the bill's passage in a timely manner.