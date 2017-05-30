A military inquiry has determined there was a failure of "basic leadership" by the army in a high-profile case of alleged sexual assault.

Retired master corporal Stéphanie Raymond, who alleged she was raped by a superior and then drummed out of the army in 2013 for reporting it, was briefed on the findings of the internal investigation on Tuesday.

The inquiry was ordered in early 2015 by the former chief of defence staff, retired general Tom Lawson, and examined the military's response to her complaints and formal grievances.

In a statement issued by National Defence Tuesday, Gen. Jonathan Vance, the current chief of defence staff, said he accepted the board of inquiry's report.

In his statement, Vance said the report acknowledged "the failure to apply basic leadership principles in administering Master Corporal (retired) Raymond's harassment complaint, including a lack of communication with her throughout the process and the absence of follow-up to ensure her well-being."

Vance went on to say "many of the recommendations found in the report have already been implemented" as a part of the Forces' "commitment to eliminating harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour."

"I have ordered the vice chief of the defence staff, the commander Canadian army and the commander of military personnel command to implement the recommendations as soon as possible," he said in the statement.

Raymond's story was among a handful of cases featured in a Maclean's magazine report in May, 2014 that helped spark an overall investigation into sexual misconduct in the military.

The report from that investigation, by retired justice Marie Deschamps, concluded that inappropriate behaviour was "endemic" in the military and the institution was steeped in a macho culture that leaves women fearful to report abuse.

The superior officer who Raymond accused of attacking her was acquitted by the military justice system, but Raymond received an apology from Lawson. In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that the defence minister could appeal the acquittal.