A lawyer for Sen. Mike Duffy will address the media in Ottawa today.

In 2013, Duffy was suspended from the Red Chamber pending the outcome of a criminal trial.

"I followed all the rules regarding expenses. I wasn't trying to rip off the government, the Senate or Canadians," Duffy said at the height of the expenses scandal, calling the whole process a "witch hunt."

An Ontario judge dismissed all 31 criminal charges relating to Duffy's Senate expenses in April 2016, clearing the way for his return to the Senate. Duffy now sits as a member of the Independent Senators Group (ISG).

The Mike Duffy trial is over, but there are still lots of questions for the Senate to tackle in upcoming weeks. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The P.E.I. senator's pay — and most of his benefits — were withheld for two years but were later restored when former prime minister Stephen Harper dissolved Parliament to call the last election.

Senior Conservative senators have previously warned that Duffy will face an uphill battle if he tries to recoup lost pay.