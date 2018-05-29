Military cops and prosecutors too slow to charge and try cases, says auditor general

The wheels of military justice grind too slowly and that has meant at least 10 cases being tossed out in the span of a year, says Canada's auditor general.

Michael Ferguson's criticism runs the gamut from military police right through the court martial system. No one seems to be in a hurry because time limits are rarely enforced.

"In our opinion, it often took too long to decide whether charges should be laid and to refer cases to prosecutors," said the auditor's spring report, which was released Tuesday.

"Prosecutors did not meet their time standards for making decisions to proceed to court martial. Where they did proceed, it took too long to schedule the court martial."

The Canadian military has long maintained a justice system separate from civilian courts and its purpose is to maintain discipline in the ranks.

The findings are significant in two levels.

Amid the crackdown on sexual misconduct, there has been a stepped-up effort to prosecute offenders and encourage victims to come forward.

Also, just recently the Liberal government announced an overhaul of the military justice system, decriminalizing some offences and making changes that are intended to streamline the court process.

Delays at every level

The auditor looked at 117 summary trial cases and 20 courts martial cases that took place in 2016–17. There were delays at each level, particularly with summary trials, which the military says are meant to deliver swift justice for infractions.

When it comes to investigating criminal offences, Ferguson aimed his criticism at military police, which have a 30-day time limit for deciding whether to lay charges.

Auditor General Michael Ferguson released his spring audit Tuesday in Ottawa 0:40

The majority of the summary trial cases examined by the auditor took longer and no one could explain why.

"We found that 12 of the 18 cases took more than 30 days to investigate, with no written justifications for any of those 12 cases," said the report.

It was even worse when it came to courts martial cases where military police investigated 16 of the 20 cases reviewed by the auditor.

"We found that all of these investigations took longer than the 30-day time standard to complete. The investigations in these 16 cases took an average of six months to complete, including two cases that took longer than a year," said the report. "Despite the Military Police's internal policy, we found no written justifications for any of these 16 cases that took more than 30 days to investigate."

After charges were laid, it took prosecutors three months to decide whether a court martial was warranted and an average five more months to get a trial date set.

The average time to complete cases was 17 months, the report said. Ten courts martial cases were tossed in 2016-17.

No case management system

Part of the overall problem, the auditor says, is that the military does not have a case management system that tracks progress and completion of cases.

Ferguson recommended that change and pointed out much of what he is complaining about was already pointed out to National Defence 10 years ago in two independent studies.

The auditor also questioned how much sway the Judge Advocate General has over the allocation of military lawyers — both prosecution and defence.

The director of military prosecutions and the director of defence counsel services are both appointed independently by the defence minister.

Yet, Ferguson said they have "do not control their resources independently" and that "presented a risk to the independence of these two primary positions."