If cleanliness is next to godliness, Michael Chong is all-powerful — at least in Guatemala.
The Conservative MP and leadership contender has become the poster boy for spotless public washrooms in the Central American country.
His larger-than-life, smiling visage has been spotted gracing a large poster outside a Guatemalan washroom.
The poster announces a "special service" for men: sanitary and hygienic bathroom facilities.
- Tory leadership hopefuls among Parliament's biggest dissenters
- Quebec shooting 'direct result' of politicians 'playing to fears': Chong
The poster was spied by a visiting Canadian, Bailey Greenspon, who tweeted a photo that's provoking hilarity on Parliament Hill.
Chisholm Pothier, communications director for Chong's leadership campaign, says in a tweet that even Guatemalans think Chong is special; "you can too Canada."
Chong responded by retweeting the image with a caption of his own:
Just part of the Chong campaign's international outreach in Latin America #chongtourage #cpcldr https://t.co/6Y7bHujuhd—
@MichaelChongMP
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.