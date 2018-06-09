Skip to Main Content
Leaders tweet own angles on 'spontaneous' G7 moment

There was much speculation at the G7 summit about whether the leaders would be able to agree on enough to issue a joint communiqué, given serious differences over trade and climate change policies. One moment seems to have been seen as pivotal by several G7 leaders.

Social media posts capture different views on behind-the-scenes negotiations at Charlevoix summit

This photo of G7 leaders and advisers at the G7 summit was posted to the Instagram account of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, Saturday, with a description that translates as 'a spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.' (Instagram)

Those differences were apparently hashed out in a late-night session Friday and another on Saturday morning, which yielded the photo above, posted on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Instagram account.

Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino Jr., tweeted the moment as well, showing a seated Trump surrounded by the other leaders and advisers.

 

And clearly, some of the other leaders had their own view of the confab.

French President Emmanuel Macron's Twitter account followed Merkel's post with this photo, showing Macron speaking to Trump and this message in French: "After a long day of work and very direct dialogue, we are actively seeking an ambitious agreement." 

Not long after, new Italian Prime Minister Giusseppe Conte tweeted this angle on the shot, with a message that translates as: "Second day here at # G7 in Canada where I am continuing to work to represent and defend Italian interests. Here is a brief update from the #G7Charlevoix."

And not to be outdone, Adam Scotti, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official photographer, posted these photos from the Friday and Saturday sessions.

