Leaders tweet own angles on 'spontaneous' G7 moment

There was much speculation at the G7 summit about whether the leaders would be able to agree on enough to issue a joint communiqué, given serious differences over trade and climate change policies.

Those differences were apparently hashed out in a late-night session Friday and another on Saturday morning, which yielded the photo above, posted on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Instagram account.

Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino Jr., tweeted the moment as well, showing a seated Trump surrounded by the other leaders and advisers.

A look at negotiations, from behind the scenes at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Charlevoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Charlevoix</a> Summit. <a href="https://t.co/2LdJAgt6fE">pic.twitter.com/2LdJAgt6fE</a> —@Scavino45

And clearly, some of the other leaders had their own view of the confab.

French President Emmanuel Macron's Twitter account followed Merkel's post with this photo, showing Macron speaking to Trump and this message in French: "After a long day of work and very direct dialogue, we are actively seeking an ambitious agreement."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Charlevoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Charlevoix</a>, deuxième jour : une nouvelle étape est franchie. <br>Après une longue journée de travail et de dialogue très direct, nous recherchons activement un accord ambitieux. <a href="https://t.co/tBy2ZUg2v8">pic.twitter.com/tBy2ZUg2v8</a> —@EmmanuelMacron

Not long after, new Italian Prime Minister Giusseppe Conte tweeted this angle on the shot, with a message that translates as: "Second day here at # G7 in Canada where I am continuing to work to represent and defend Italian interests. Here is a brief update from the #G7Charlevoix."

Seconda giornata qui al <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7</a> in Canada dove sto continuando a lavorare per rappresentare e difendere gli interessi degli italiani. Ecco un breve aggiornamento dal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Charlevoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Charlevoix</a>: <a href="https://t.co/sGXpHhFPFt">https://t.co/sGXpHhFPFt</a> <a href="https://t.co/bPQACttkkU">pic.twitter.com/bPQACttkkU</a> —@GiuseppeConteIT

And not to be outdone, Adam Scotti, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official photographer, posted these photos from the Friday and Saturday sessions.