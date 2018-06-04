Memorial service honours parliamentarians who died over the past year
More than 30 parliamentarians who died in the last year were honoured in a memorial service in the Senate chamber this morning.
MPs Gord Brown and Arnold Chan and Sen. Tobias Enverga among those remembered
The annual event is organized by the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians. This year's service honours members who have died since April 30, 2017.
While some of the honorees left politics decades ago, Conservative MP Gord Brown and Liberal MP Arnold Chan and Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga were sitting members at the time of their deaths.
Here is the full list of parliamentarians who were remembered:
- Keith Ashfield
- Ron Atkey
- Tommy Banks
- David Barrett
- Derek Blackburn
- Suzanne Blais-Grenier
- Robert Theodore Bockstael
- Bert Brown
- Gordon Brown
- Dianne Brushett
- Thelma Chalifoux
- Arnold Chan
- Bernard Collins
- Beverly Desjarlais
- Paul Dick
- Nelson Elliott
- Tobias C. Enverga, Jr.
- Douglas Everett
- Ronald Fewchuk
- Royal Galipeau
- René Gingras
- Gérard Girouard
- Normand Grimard
- Stanley Hovdebo
- Robert Howie
- Gérard Lamy
- Laurent Lavigne
- Allan J. MacEachen
- Charles Eugène Marin
- Howard McCurdy
- Louis-Paul Neveu
- Frank Philbrook
- Michael Pitfield
- John Rodriguez
- Reid Scott
- Gaétan J. Serré
- Robert Stanbury
- William Douglas Stewart
- Clément Vincent