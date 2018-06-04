Memorial service honours parliamentarians who died over the past year

More than 30 parliamentarians who died in the last year were honoured in a memorial service in the Senate this morning.

The annual event is organized by the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians. This year's service honours members who have died since April 30, 2017.

While some of the honorees left politics decades ago, Conservative MP Gord Brown and Liberal MP Arnold Chan and Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga were sitting members at the time of their deaths.

Here is the full list of parliamentarians who were remembered: