Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday her controversial pick for the official languages post is withdrawing her candidacy.

Former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Madeleine Meilleur has faced a barrage of criticism from opposition MPs for her ties to the Liberal Party and for meeting with the prime minister's top two staffers, Gerry Butts and Katie Telford, before submitting her application for the $308,700-a-year job.

More to come.