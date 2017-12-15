Beverley McLachlin retires from the Supreme Court of Canada today after 17 years as chief justice.

McLachlin was feted at a farewell gala dinner in Ottawa Thursday evening, where several dignitaries and politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson, paid tribute.

Quebec jurist Richard Wagner will succeed McLachlin as chief justice. He will be sworn in on Monday.

At age 60, Wagner is the senior Quebec judge on the bench. He was nominated to the high court in 2012 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Before his judicial appointment, he had a commercial litigation practice focusing on real estate and professional liability insurance. Wagner is the middle son of former Quebec provincial Liberal cabinet minister and one-time federal Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Claude Wagner.