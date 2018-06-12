Andrew Scheer removes Maxime Bernier from Tory front bench

Former Conservative leadership contender Maxime Bernier has been removed from his spot on the party's front bench in the House of Commons, says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

"I have removed Maxime Bernier from the Official Opposition Shadow Cabinet, effective immediately" Scheer said in a short statement issued by his office.

"The Shadow Minister for Science, Matt Jeneroux, will assume the additional role of shadow minister for innovation, science and economic development on an interim basis."

Scheer's statement did not give a reason for Bernier's removal.

Bernier has gotten some bad press for the party lately by engaging in a heated debate on Twitter with Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes over racism in Canada.

In that exchange, Bernier suggested Caesar-Chavannes believes "the world revolves around (her) skin colour."

Fake Conservatives

In April, Bernier publicly released a chapter of his new book in which accuses Scheer of winning the party's leadership race with the support of "fake Conservatives" who were interested only in bringing Bernier down because of his opposition to supply management in the dairy sector.

Several Conservatives publicly questioned whether Bernier was challenging Scheer's leadership. Bernier later decided to pull the book from circulation and took to Twitter to explain his decision.

"I realize that whatever I write, it will always be interpreted as me creating division and challenging our leader. "



Bernier wrote that the book was intended to focus on ideas, not the leadership campaign.

"After consideration, for the sake of maintaining harmony within our party, I have decided to postpone its publication indefinitely."