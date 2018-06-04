The leader of the Bloc Québécois leader is stepping down, ending a chaotic chapter in the party's history.

After a crushing vote of non-confidence on the weekend, Martine Ouellet announced Monday morning that she'll be resigning effective June 11.

The party has been in shambles since late February when seven of its 10 MPs quit citing Ouellet's leadership style.

She has been criticized for being uncompromising and for focusing too sharply on Quebec independence instead of defending the province's interests on the federal scene.

Ouellet, who has been leader since March 2017, received 32 per cent of the party members' support during the confidence vote held Friday and Saturday. (She had previously said she believed getting the support of 50 per cent plus one would give her the legitimacy to stay on as head of the party.)

During a 30-minute speech leading up to her resignation announcement, a passionate Ouellet blamed the vote on party president Mario Beaulieu, accusing the former leader of running a negative and aggressive campaign against her.

The party members also voted 65 per cent in favour of focusing on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.

The seven members who quit the party have formed a new federal party which they plan to call Quebec Debout. Its members say they no longer believe it's their job to promote Quebec separatism at the federal level.

The Bloc's impact on the national political scene has diminished since its heyday under Lucien Bouchard. In the 1993 election, the party secured 54 seats and formed the country's Official Opposition.