Bloc Québécois members will vote on Martine Ouellet's leadership in early June as well as what the party's vision should be.

The Bloc is hoping the votes will end a crisis within the party that accelerated late last month when seven of its 10 MPs resigned from caucus over Ouellet's style and political strategy.

While the 13-word leadership question is straightforward, the one on the future role of the Bloc weighs in at about 60 words.

At its core is whether the Bloc should focus on promoting Quebec independence at every possible opportunity, as per Article 1 of the party's program.

The MPs who stepped down accused Ouellet of constantly zeroing in on independence instead of defending Quebec's interests on the federal scene.

Voting will take place by telephone or internet on June 1 and 2, with the 20,000-odd members finding out the results June 3.

The rule of 50 per cent plus one will govern both votes.