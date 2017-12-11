The Liberal government has nominated Mario Dion to take the helm as Canada's Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, replacing Mary Dawson.

Liberal House Leader Bardish Chagger made the announcement in the House of Commons Monday afternoon.

Dion, a retired lawyer, has a long career in the public service. He served as commissioner of public sector integrity from 2011 to 2014 and was appointed as chair of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in 2015.

Dawson's term, which has been extended, ends Jan. 8, 2018.

"Mario Dion has an impressive track record as a senior public servant that stretches back three decades and six different governments. This makes him an excellent choice to be Canada's next Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner. I am confident he will continue to strengthen accountability and trust," Chagger said in a statement.

Chagger and Cullen on the nomination of a new Ethics Commissioner0:51

The announcement came after a heated question period, during which the Conservatives peppered the government about who would take over from Dawson, who is in the midst of looking into a conflict-of-interest controversy involving Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and some of his top aides sat out the selection process because Dawson is also investigating whether Trudeau broke ethics rules during a vacation to the Aga Khan's private island last Christmas.

In response to questions from CBC News, Dawson's office said the commissioner is "working very hard to complete that examination and inquiry before her term expires."

'Process is totally broken'

NDP ethics critic Nathan Cullen said Dion's appointment raises a number of red flags, and an emergency meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee has been called to review the government's pick for the post.

"The government has known about this [Dawson's retirement] for more than 18 months, they waited until the last minute. This process is totally broken ... this is a sham."

Cullen said the government sent over a letter to inform the opposition Dion had been selected and "then said we'd been consulted ... this whole thing is a travesty."

In 2014, Michael Ferguson, Canada's auditor general, publicly rebuked Dion's performance as the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada, an office that is supposed to protect public servants who blow the whistle on wrongdoing within the federal government. Dion was appointed commissioner after the previous commissioner resigned amid complaints about the office.

A review found ongoing problems — including procedural delays — with how complainants were handled in that office.