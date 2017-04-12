Malala Yousafzai called on Canada to play a leadership role in promoting education for girls and refugees around the world Wednesday after becoming an honorary Canadian citizen.

In an address to Parliament, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient and girls' education activist heaped praise on Canada for its commitment to helping refugees, advancing women's rights and working for world peace.

She urged Canada to use its influence on the world stage to push for more education funding for girls and child refugees around the world.

"If Canada leads, the world will follow," she said to roaring applause and repeated standing ovations in a packed House of Commons.

In her speech, Yousafzai condemned acts of terror perpetrated in the name of Islam, including the Parliament Hill shooting that prevented her from receiving her honorary citizenship as scheduled in October 2014. She said as soon as an attacker commits violence in the name of her religion, "you are not a Muslim anymore."

But her solemn and historic address was also peppered with humour, as she recalled peers who were gushing over her opportunity to meet the young Canadian prime minister who sports tattoos and practices yoga. She commended Trudeau as a youthful leader who can hold influence with other world leaders.

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai addresses the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

And she encouraged young people not to wait before becoming active for a good cause.

"I used to think I had to wait to be an adult to lead. But I've learned that even a child's voice can be heard around the world," she said.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, and mother, Toor Pekai Yousafzai, were among the hundreds of politicians, dignitaries and students in the chamber. They were choked with emotion as they rose from their seats, hands to their hearts, when they were acknowledged by House Speaker Geoff Regan.

Youngest to address Parliament

Yousafzai makes history as the youngest person ever to address Parliament, and she becomes only the sixth person to receive honorary Canadian citizenship. She called that an "incredible honour."

She accepted a certificate and Canadian flag from the Peace Tower from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before making her noon address.

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, left, is presented with an honorary Canadian citizenship by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Before entering the House, Yousafzai praised Canada for its passion and dedication to women's issues and world peace.

"You are a true example to the world of what it means to stand up for humanity and I'm hopeful that you will inspire many more countries, more leaders, to follow your footsteps," she said following a short ceremony inside the Library of Parliament.

'Model of kindness'

In his remarks welcoming Yousafzai to the House, Trudeau called her a "trailblazer" and a "model of kindness" who is also "impossibly humble."

As a father and former teacher, Trudeau said he understood that education is the key to solving the world's challenges, including ending poverty, fighting climate change and preventing wars.

"We know that only through education can we achieve real peace," he said.

Yousafzai began her busy day in Ottawa by making a surprise visit to Ottawa's Ridgemont High School, where she delivered a strong message to the diverse student population, calling for a collective fight for change.

She recounted the story of how when she was born, community members came not to congratulate her mother, but to tell her, "Don't worry, next time you'll have a son."

Yousafzai was fortunate to have parents who challenged traditional norms, and her father including adding her name to the 300-year-old family tree — the first female name ever written on it.

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai urged students at Ottawa's Ridgemont High School to fight for gender equality during a surprise visit today. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

"We have to challenge society, we have to challenge communities, we have to raise our voice," she told the students.

'Keep on fighting'

"And it's true that they won't listen to us, but if we keep on fighting, they will change. The same cousin who was laughing when my father wrote my name on the family tree, he now praises me, stands with me, and he now believes in education. So things will change. … We need to have passion to go forward and take the steps."

She said fathers and men in positions of power must play a critical role in empowering women through education and employment.

"These issues for women are global, they are not limited to any country, any society. So men have to play a role in this and that's men should come out and call themselves feminists. If my father had not allowed me to speak out, I would not have been allowed to come here and speak here and be who I am today."

Highlights of Malala Yousafzai at Ridgemont High School in Ottawa2:19

'Hopeful and positive'

But she also flagged significant achievements for women over the years, including the right to vote, and urged young people to remain "hopeful and positive."

After her address to Parliament, Yousafzai sat down with Trudeau to discuss issues related to girls' education and empowering women and communities.

His wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attended this morning's event and called Yousafzai's courage, grace and strength "contagious."

"When one person takes a small step forward, everyone takes a step forward," she said.

Yousafzai becomes only the sixth person to receive honorary Canadian citizenship.