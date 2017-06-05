The Liberal government's controversial pick for official languages commissioner is facing questions from senators Monday as she looks to secure Senate support for her nomination even as a prominent minority-language rights group fights her posting in court.

Madeleine Meilleur, a former cabinet minister in Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government, has faced a barrage of criticism from opposition MPs after she said she spoke to one of the prime minister's top aides — Gerry Butts — about a federal appointment after stepping away from her job at Queen's Park.

Meilleur has said she was interested in applying for a Senate appointment, but was rejected because she had only recently left elected politics and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been promising a non-partisan, merit-based selection process for the upper house. Now, she will have to rely on those who made it through that Senate nomination process to back her bid for language commissioner.

Under the Official Languages Act, a commissioner must be approved by a vote in both the House of Commons and Senate before he or she can start the job and collect the $308,600 salary.

Acadian rights group to seek judicial review

La Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, a group that defends the rights of Acadians in that province, announced Monday it is seeking a judicial review of the government's pick because they say the process did not adequately consult members of the opposition and the Senate.

"Ms. Meilleur's appointment was a process strongly influenced by partisanship, something that undermines the credibility and the influence of the office. There is increasing evidence that the nomination process and the selection process is deeply flawed," society president Kevin Arseneau said in a French statement sent to reporters.

"Impartiality and integrity of the officers of Parliament can not be tainted in any way," he said, calling for a new process to pick another commissioner. "The SANB will file an application for judicial review in Federal Court in the coming days."

As CBC News reported Saturday, other finalists for the job believed they were passed over because they did not have strong ties to the Liberal Party. "I'm certainly preoccupied that this might have caused irreparable harm to the official languages commissioner's position," Michel Doucet, a law professor at the Université de Moncton, said in an interview.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly has defended Meilleur against such criticism, citing her advocacy for French-language services in the province of Ontario, and her fight against the closure of the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa, as proof the longtime MPP is uniquely qualified to protect language rights.

"She has the expertise and the experience," Joly said. "I would like, also, to remind my colleagues that 95 leaders of the Francophone community called upon this House to stop the political games and make sure to support Madeleine Meilleur because she is a very good candidate."

The repeated defence of Meilleur has done little to put critics at ease.

"The Liberals have managed to do the impossible," said Ontario Conservative MP John Brassard in question period Monday. "They've turned this election of a non-partisan appointment into one of the most divisive issues in years among Acadian and francophone communities."

Brassard also attacked the government's nomination as political patronage, pointing to Meilleur's record as a donor to the Liberty Party of Canada.

Since 2009, Meilleur has donated more than $3,000 to the federal Liberal party and local federal Liberal campaigns and to Trudeau's 2013 leadership race, according to Elections Canada data.